Business News/ Companies / People/  Indian-origin Sanjay Wadhwa of SEC to lead probe against Adani Group over bribery indictment: All you need to know

Indian-origin Sanjay Wadhwa of SEC to lead probe against Adani Group over bribery indictment: All you need to know

Nikita Prasad

  • Indian-origin Sanjay Wadhwa, Acting Director of the US SEC's Division of Enforcement, is investigating bribery allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani.

Sanjay Wadhwa is Acting Director of the US SEC’s Division of Enforcement (Image: SEC)

Sanjay Wadhwa is Acting Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement. He became Deputy Director in August 2021 after serving as the Senior Associate Director for Enforcement in the New York Regional Office.

Wadhwa joined the SEC in 2003 as a staff attorney and rose to become the co-head of enforcement in the New York office, overseeing the day-to-day functions of its enforcement program. He previously served in other roles including Deputy Chief of the Market Abuse Unit and Assistant Director of the New York office. Prior to joining the SEC staff, Mr. Wadhwa served as a tax associate at Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

Mr. Wadhwa has a B.B.A. from Florida Atlantic University, a J.D. from South Texas College of Law Houston, and an LL.M. in taxation from New York University School of Law.

More details awaited

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
