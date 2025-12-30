Indian-origin Stanford graduate built $600 million company; has an ‘alegbra’ advice to succeed in life

Shubham Goel co-founded Affinity with his partner Ray Zhou after they both graduated early from the prestigious Stanford University. His company is now worth more than half a billion dollars.

In a recent quick, roadside interview Goel told social media influencer Viraj Ala about the one piece of advice that he did not learn at Stanford, but benefitted from in life.

And it has an algebra connection. “Slope is always more important than the Y intercept,” Goel said.

He said that while he indeed was talking about algebra, the lessons apply to life.

“If you plot two lines on a graph, the reality is that the line with the higher slope is almost always going to overtake the line, regardless of where they start on the graph,” the Affinity founder, who has been featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 List, said.

Shubham Goel said that it did not matter what one's starting point in life is, which he called the Y intercept.

“What matters is how fast are you able to learn something and grow compared to the other people,” he said.

Advice for youngsters Shubham Goel had an out-of-the-box idea for young people who want to be successful.

“The reality is nobody knows what the right direction is. Just pick something, pick a direction that you have some conviction in and just go run at it,” he said.

When the interviewer countered that it was the opposite of the general idea given to youngsters, the Affinity co-founder had an answer.

“If you're exploring life, but you're starting a company, then you cannot be generalist about your approach to solving problems,” he said.

Who is Shubham Goel? Shubham Goel, a student of DPS RK Puram in New Delhi, got accepted into Stanford University in 2013, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He left Stanford in 2015 after graduating early from his Bachelor of Science course in Computer Science to start a business with Ray Zhou.

That is when Affinity came into play, and the duo has scaled it to a $600 million business.

When asked why he left such a comfortable position in Stanford to become a “broke” business owner, Goel called himself a “masochist”.