Indians are so demanding, do not want to pay for anything: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi highlights challenges in India
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi explains why India is one of the toughest markets for the company. ‘If we can succeed here, we can succeed anywhere else,’ Khosrowshahi said in an interaction with Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.
The expectation of Indian consumers for more services on lower spending has posed one of the biggest challenges for Uber, according to CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message