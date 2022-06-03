‘India’s 2022 diamond sales will top 2019 nos’

I was in India a few weeks ago, and it was interesting to see how even Malabar, Tanishq and niche companies, which were traditionally gold stores, had done a really good job of creating different areas for diamonds -- nearly 25% of their entire store footprints. I was in India when the pandemic broke out, and at that time, everything was “gold, gold, gold", and only a small amount of actual space was given to build those areas out. And, yes, while gold is traditional in terms of its inherent holding value, the younger female consumers, particularly those that are buying themselves, and are on Instagram, they’re being inspired by cultures from all around the world, and diamond jewellery is something you desire and you want, whereas gold is seen as something as a storage of value around weddings. But now, the same consumer may be buying gold as an investment and diamonds because they are desirable.

