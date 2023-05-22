India's approach is focused on effective sustainable development: Fujitsu's Vivek Mahajan5 min read . Updated: 22 May 2023, 07:08 AM IST
Countries are also looking to India for ways to achieve their sustainability goals and reverse climate change, said Japanese ICT firm's CEO, while speaking with Mint.
Be it Software as a Service (SaaS), artificial intelligence, chatbots, blockchains, quantum computing or others, new technological developments are superseding the previous models rapidly. However, with this, threats of being cyberattacked, data breached and sustainability loom large. With India leading in the ICT sector globally, Japanese firm Fujitsu has opened its centre in the Silicon city Bengaluru and mulling to expand its base with it in the country and abroad. Fujitsu's Corporate Executive Officer Vivek Mahajan recently interacted with Mint and shared his views on how global firms see India as a leader in technological space.
