‘India’s capex cycle this time seems sustainable’

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been working on progressively making it easier for foreign investors to access the onshore rates market. Liberalized access to the onshore interest rate swaps market, a dedicated window in the form of the Voluntary Retention Route and Fully Accessible Route for access to Indian bonds are just some of the relaxations that we have seen in the last few years. RBI is also working towards making government bonds clearable in international clearing houses and this could potentially pave the way for inclusion of IGBs (investment-grade bonds) in international bond indices that can be a game changer for bonds. IFSC has been working to incentivize banks and other FIs (financial institutions) to set up shop in GIFT City. Making the rupee NDF (non-deliverable forward) accessible to Indian banks by having a presence in GIFT city was just the first step in that direction. In that regard, we expect regulators such as the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India and RBI to work closely with IFSCA (International Financial Services Centres Authority) to make available a wider suite of vanilla and structured products across different asset classes to market participants in their domain adopt GIFT city on a wider scale.