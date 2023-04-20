India’s demographic edge to drive growth, says KKR’s Bae4 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 12:59 AM IST
- According to the co-CEO, the government’s priority should be to expand the middle class.
- India’s capital markets are making ‘meaningful progress’ in terms of liquidity, says Bae
India’s demographic advantage and the ability of its young middle class sets it apart from other large economies, Joseph Y. Bae, co-chief executive of private equity giant KKR & Co., said while emphasizing the need to prioritize increasing India’s per capita GDP.
