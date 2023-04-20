India’s demographic advantage and the ability of its young middle class sets it apart from other large economies, Joseph Y. Bae, co-chief executive of private equity giant KKR & Co., said while emphasizing the need to prioritize increasing India’s per capita GDP.

Bae was responding to a question on how KKR sees India surpassing China as the most populous country in the world.

“So, it is clearly a spring, whether it’s the demographic dividend as some people like to call it here in India, but it is one of the big macro positives of investing in this country and the optimism I think about the consumption (scope for growth) in this country," Bae told reporters. It is, however, not without challenges, Bae emphasized.

“It’s not just the challenge or the opportunity, but also the priority needs to be to improve the GDP per capita of the population," he explained.

“India is at $2,500 per head. We’re (India) 15 years behind where China is. Hopefully, India’s going to close that gap to where China is faster than 15 years. But I think, you know, increasing the size of the middle class is going to be one of the most important things for this government to get right," he added.

Crediting the Indian government for bringing in a raft of reforms, including introducing the bankruptcy code and lowering corporate taxes to drive investments into India, Bae observed that while much of the world looks volatile, India’s been a huge success".

The KKR group entered India late, unlike its rivals Warburg Pincus and TPG. KKR has so far invested $10 billion in India since 2006. The first $5 billion took 14 years. But, the next $5 billion took only three years, as KKR got into its stride in India under a new leadership led by Gaurav Trehan, partner and CEO of KKR India. KKR is betting on the growing young middle class and the felicity with which they adopt technology, healthcare and consumerism.

“We are seeing the returns. We are seeing dollars being generated on profits. We’re seeing those returns getting manifested and rather dollars coming out of the country," Trehan said

“Those are the trends that we think are durable and will last for decades in India," Bae predicted.

While the capital markets in China and Hong Kong have depth and are more liquid, India is making “meaningful progress" in terms of liquidity, according to Bae, who was responsible for setting up an exclusive Asia fund for KKR.

“The Indian stock market from pre-covid to today is probably one of the top two or three stock markets in the world in terms of equity performance. So clearly, there’s demand for Indian equities today, which makes it easier," he added. Bae alluded to the $2 billion exit in Max Healthcare, saying, “I don’t think it would have been possible five or seven years ago in India, but the capital markets are developing in a very positive way in India.

KKR’s investment in the healthcare segment (Max Healthcare) has paid off big time, emboldening them to invest in JB Chemicals. The firm is invested in Reliance Jio, Ness Digital, Lighthouse Learning and Shriram General Insurance and Reliance Retail. KKR is also bullish on Indian infrastructure companies, having taken exposure in IndiGrid, Serentica, Virescent, Highways Infrastructure Trust and Hero Future Energies.

On KKR’s investments in Reliance group subsidiaries and an exit strategy, Trehan alluded to a long-term partnership. “We really want to be good partners to the group and work with them as, “thought thinkers.. the idea is we are long-term partners."

“The runway for growth in both of those platforms is not measured in years. It’s measured in decades. So there’s a huge, enormous runway for value creation in both of those platforms. So we are in no hurry," Trehan said.

According to the co-CEO, the government’s priority should be to expand the middle class.