India’s digital infra capability far ahead: Satya Nadella

Nadella said while such generative AI tools have generated less than 1% of the world’s AI data sets in 2021, this can increase to a tenth of all data generated by AI by 2025. “In future, the generative models will generate most of the data. We are right now seeing the emergence of a new reasoning engine. We’ll clearly have to talk about this reasoning engine — what are its responsible uses, what displacements will it cause, and so on. But on the other side, we should also think about how it can augment us in what we are doing today since it can have a huge impact on our future," he said.