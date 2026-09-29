India's Essar Group to build largest steel plant in US: Trump says 'largest plant in America by far'

US President Donald Trump has announced that India's Essar Group will build a $15 billion steel plant in Iowa, describing it as "the largest steel plant in American history."

Trump made the announcement on Monday at the Oval Office, with Essar Group co-founder Ravi Ruia and his son Rewant Ruia, chairman of Essar's US subsidiary Mesabi Metallics, by his side.

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"Today, we're thrilled to announce that Mesabi Metallics will be building the largest steel plant in American history in the great state of Iowa," Trump said.

What Trump said about Essar's Iowa steel plant The plant is being developed by Mesabi Metallics, a Minnesota-based company owned by Essar Group.

According to a White House official, the facility is expected to begin production by 2030 and produce 10 million tonnes of steel annually. It is expected to create as many as 1,750 permanent jobs in Iowa.

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Trump has positioned the project as a major addition to US domestic steelmaking capacity.

Essar's Minnesota mine to supply Iowa plant The planned steel plant will use iron ore from a new mine in Minnesota that Essar has invested $2.5 billion to develop, according to the White House official.

The mine, located in Minnesota's Mesabi Iron Range, is expected to produce about 7.5 million tonnes of iron annually and create around 350 jobs.

The White House official said the mine would be the first new iron mine in the US in 50 years.

The Mesabi Iron Range stretches about 80 to 100 miles and accounted for roughly 60% of total US iron ore production during the 20th century.

What Rewant Ruia said Essar Group's Mesabi Metallics chairman Rewant Ruia thanked Trump “for bringing back the importance of building things in America.”

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"This plant will use the latest technology and will compete head-to-head with any steel plant in the world on size, quality and on cost," Rewant Ruia said.

The announcement was attended by Energy Secretary Chris Wright, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Export-Import Bank Chair John Jovanovic and David Copley, senior director for Global Supply Chain, among others.

The Iowa project will expand Essar's steelmaking footprint in the US, while its Minnesota mine is intended to provide the raw material for the planned facility.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.