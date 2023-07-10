Companies
‘India tops Ericsson agenda; country to be future 5G hub’
SummarySwedish telecom gear manufacturer Ericsson considers India a top priority market for 5G networks and plans to scale up manufacturing and expand its workforce to meet the demand. India already contributes 11% of Ericsson's global sales and is expected to remain relevant in the future
New Delhi: India has been a top priority market for Swedish telecom gear manufacturer Ericsson with telecom service providers spearheading the fastest deployment of 5G networks, said Nunzio Mirtillo, senior vice president and head of South East Asia, Oceania and India, in an interview. With India likely to be among the top five markets, alongside the US and Europe, Ericsson is scaling up its manufacturing locally, and expanding its workforce to export its gears in significant numbers, beginning this year. Edited excerpts:
