'India's inclusive future relies on its connectivity,' says Cisco India chief

Over the last 25 years in the IT industry (18 at Cisco), I’ve been privileged to have a front-row seat to the technology revolution that has taken place in India. I’ve also been a part of some incredible projects at Cisco targeted at modernizing sectors – agriculture, healthcare, transport and logistics, etc. I’ve seen just how far a simple technological intervention can go in empowering people and changing lives. And as digitization gains momentum, it will allow us to include all the communities that have thus far been left out of India’s transformation and economic vision.

