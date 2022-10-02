‘India’s Sri Lanka funding and humanitarian aid example to the world’

There have been talks but they are going very slowly. There are certain sensitive areas especially in agriculture. Colombia has more than 17 Free Trade Agreements in place and the Ministry of Trade is looking into this matter. We advanced a study in Colombia and so did the Indian side. But both sides have not yet exchanged these plans. However, a lot is also happening on the private sector side. Colombia has TCS, Tech Mahindra, Hero Motocorp Royal Enfield, Bajaj. Hero Motocorp has a factory near Cali and is also looking to sell electric motorcycles by using Colombia as a hub to other markets like Brazil. India’s IT companies are performing well in the financial and insurance sector. I have encouraged them to look into other sectors like manufacturing and government. India’s companies have a very good reputation in the country and like to work with local employees unlike other foreign countries that like to bring in their own workers.