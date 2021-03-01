‘India’s startups, digital economy show promise’

India, like other BRICS nations, is seeking to invest its way out of the recession caused by covid-19 to stimulate growth. In the case of India, the focus of the government on investments in healthcare with a 137% increase in spending and in infrastructure and connectivity, such as the 13,000 km of new road and rail are emblematic of a prudent national investment agenda that will boost productivity in the long term while stimulating growth in the short term. Maintaining the investment momentum in the face of fiscal concerns is another key concern. Attracting foreign investment is a key mitigator to these concerns but also a long-term accelerant to growth.