India’s venture debt mkt has grown every year: Ankit Agarwal1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 11:48 PM IST
As the risk of a global economic downturn rises, Indian startups are facing a ‘funding winter’ with a squeeze in equity funding
As the risk of a global economic downturn rises, Indian startups are facing a ‘funding winter’ with a squeeze in equity funding
As the risk of a global economic downturn rises, Indian startups are facing a “funding winter" with a squeeze in equity funding. However, debt financing is stepping in to provide liquidity to young companies. In an interview, Ankit Agarwal, managing partner at venture debt firm Alteria Capital, outlines the key trends and opportunities for venture debt funds in the current situation. Edited excerpts of an interview: