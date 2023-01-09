India’s venture debt mkt has grown every year: Ankit Agarwal

We have always been a stage and sector agonistic venture debt firm and have backed startups across sectors ranging from early Series A to Series E+. With an increasingly wider and larger universe of growth-stage startups in India, a larger capital base definitely allows us to expand our capacity to back growth-stage startups in a more meaningful way. We currently manage Rs.3800+ crores across three funds, all raised in the last five years and have funded 120+ unique startups across sectors and stages. We continue to generate late teen returns to our LPs and have not recorded any credit losses so far, despite multiple waves of Covid and macro uncertainty. Alteria has generated predictable, consistent returns for our Investors through a combination of fixed income and equity upside from our diversified portfolio, which has helped our investors get 4-5% higher returns compared to traditional fixed-income products available in the market. Venture debt has been embraced well by domestic investors, and our LPs constitute large institutions, family offices and HNIs, including a large number of founders from the startup ecosystem.