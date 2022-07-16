He has chaired high powered committees of the Government of India, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and some Chambers of Commerce. He has won several awards for governance, leadership and transformation. He presently sits on the Boards of some of India's biggest companies and on the Advisory Boards of some foreign entities. He was the Founder Chairman of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Tiruchirappalli. He is widely acknowledged as one of India's foremost champions of Corporate Governance and is passionate about improving Board performance. Mr. M. Damodaran is a retired IAS officer who graduated with distinction in Economics and in Law from the Universities of Madras and Delhi respectively. He is on the Boards of Biocon Limited, Larsen and Toubro Limited, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited.