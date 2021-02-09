IndiGo appoints Jiten Chopra as CFO

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : Jiten Chopra, a former executive at BSR & Co (KPMG) Audit and risk team, will take over as the chief financial officer at InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo) from 21 February, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We are fortunate and excited at Jiten accepting this position. His enormous expertise prior to IndiGo and his experience since February 2020 when he joined us, will greatly strengthen our team as we continue to build a world class national air transportation network," IndiGo's chief executive Rono Dutta, who Chopra will be reporting to, said.

Chopra's appointment comes barely a few weeks after IndiGo, the country's largest domestic carrier, reported its fourth consecutive quarterly loss. The airline's loss for the recently concluded October to December 2020 period stood at ₹620.14 crore.