IndiGo will always remain a low-cost airline: Rahul Bhatia
Summary
- People use the word ‘low-cost’ quite loosely. Low cost is anything that you do, you have to make sure you have the lowest cost structure in the industry, and I don't put that in the context of India, I put that in the context of the world, said Bhatia.
NEW DELHI : India's largest airline IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation Ltd), which offered low-cost all-economy seats so far, has announced the launch of ‘IndiGo Stretch’ business class.
