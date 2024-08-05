IndiGo will always remain a low-cost airline: Rahul Bhatia

Also Read: Air India eyes regional aviation space in challenge to IndiGo

Globally, airlines are curious about IndiGo's journey and its low-cost product. What is the secret to a successful airline?

Of course, there is a lot of execution, and I want to recognize the efforts of tens of thousands of people in the company to build what we have, but it is also a little about being at the right place and at the right time. A company that has a good cost structure will grow on its own. We are also privileged with the country we live in. One other thing is that planes are planes, hardware is hardware, and it is the same plane different companies fly, but we do try very hard at IndiGo to create a special soul and spirit amongst our employees, and I really think that differentiates success from failure.