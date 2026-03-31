IndiGo taps ex‑British Airways CEO Walsh to steer airline through turbulence

India’s largest budget carrier, IndiGo, on Tuesday named William “Willie” Walsh, currently director general of the International Air Transport Association (Iata), as its chief executive, three weeks after Pieter Elbers abruptly stepped down from the position.

"(Walsh's) ⁠experience in managing large-scale airline operations and navigating complex market dynamics makes him ideally suited to strengthen ​and lead IndiGo," said chairman Vikram Singh Mehta in a statement.

Walsh, an Irish national, started as a cadet pilot with Aer Lingus in 1979 and became its CEO in 2001. In 2005, he took charge of British Airways and led the airline through the global financial crisis. He also helped build strong partnerships with Iberia, Finnair, and American Airlines, and later played a key role in the 2011 merger of British Airways and Iberia to form International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. He led IAG until September 2020.

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Walsh earned a reputation as a combative leader during labour disputes at British Airways and later directed blunt criticism at governments ​over their handling of the covid-19 pandemic after taking charge of the Iata.

He will take over the airline as it navigates operational challenges arising from the US‑Iran war, after facing regulatory scrutiny over last year’s flight cancellations.

Elbers stepped down on 10 March, citing personal reasons, following a regulatory rebuke over the airline’s inadequate planning for pilot rest and duty rules, which triggered mass flight cancellations—more than 4,500 flights—in December.

The civil aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, reprimanded several senior executives, including Elbers, citing "inadequate ​overall oversight of ⁠flight operations and crisis management".

Co-founder and managing director ⁠Rahul Bhatia ​has taken temporary charge of the low-cost carrier since his departure.

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Walsh is expected to join the airline by 3 August, following his tenure at the Iata, which ends on 31 July. At 64, Walsh may not be the youngest CEO, but certainly an experienced one, according to analysts.

“Willie Walsh is a global leader with proven credentials. His induction reflects very positively on Indigo’s growing global profile and on the structural advantage that the airline continues to maintain. This is a new era of change, changes that IndiGo requires as it prepares for its long-haul mission,” said Kapil Kaul, CEO at CAPA India, an aviation advisory and research practice firm.

He said it was “logical to expect more CXO inductions in 2026”. To be sure, a week ago, the airline hired former Air India Express CEO Aloke Singh as chief strategy officer.

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“IndiGo needs to build a more resilient internal organization as it continues to grow exponentially and prepares for long-haul operations with A350S (a wide-body plane). The A350 induction is key to IndiGo’s future,” Kaul said.

At this stage, what matters is the depth of Walsh's experience and his ability to create meaningful impact over the next three to five years, said Jainam Shah, analyst at Equirus Securities Pvt. Ltd.

"His track record, particularly in cost management, will be highly relevant for IndiGo in the current environment. The challenges arising from the West Asia crisis—elevated fuel costs, airspace constraints, and longer flight paths—are industry-wide and not unique to IndiGo. Ultimately, the success of his tenure will hinge on how effectively he executes international expansion and manages aircraft inductions," Shah said.

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While Walsh’s experience managing international airlines will undoubtedly come in handy, IndiGo has seen at least two CEOs—both former leaders of international carriers—leave before completing their tenure. Ronojoy Dutta, who joined as CEO in January 2019 and retired in September 2022, had previously been president of United Airlines. Similarly, Elbers, who joined in October 2022, had been president and CEO of KLM, the Netherlands’ flag carrier.

Flying high IndiGo, which has a 65% market share, reported a total income of ₹84,098.20 crore and a net profit of ₹7,258 crore in 2024-25. It closed the previous fiscal year with a fleet of 434 aircraft and served 91 domestic and 40 international destinations.

Also Read | IndiGo seeks 275 more daily flights for summer, scales back earlier ambition

The airline, like ​rivals, is facing higher costs as many flights are forced onto longer routes due to the war in West Asia. Indian carriers ​also face Pakistani airspace restrictions, forcing them to take longer routes. Fuel price rise is another concern,

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The Iata's jet fuel price monitor shows that prices were at $195.19 per barrel for the week ending 27 March, up 196% month-on-month. On 27 February, a day before the war broke out, jet fuel prices were $99.4 / barrel. IndiGo’s stock is down over 22% since the beginning of 2026.

Changing leaders Meanwhile, the DGCA also welcomed a new head on Tuesday, with Vir Vikram Yadav appointed as director general, replacing Faiz Ahmed Kidwai. The appointment continues the long-standing practice of placing bureaucrats at the helm of the country's aviation safety regulator.

An IAS officer, Yadav previously served as additional secretary at the ministry of environment, forest and climate change. Faiz Ahmed has been reassigned as additional secretary in the department of personnel and training.

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