Indonesia plans to pitch data-center opportunities to Elon Musk
SummaryThe chairman of Indonesia’s National Economic Council said he would continue pitching business opportunities in the coming months, including the possibility of building data centers for xAI.
NUSA DUA, Indonesia—Indonesia plans to pitch business opportunities, including data centers, to Elon Musk, although he previously declined a proposal to build an electric-vehicle battery factory in the country, a government adviser said.
