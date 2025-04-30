IndusInd Bank shortlists executive search firm Spencer Stuart for CEO hunt
IndusInd Bank has shortlisted Spencer Stuart to search for a new chief executive after Sumant Kathpalia stepped down Tuesday as its managing director and CEO. The bank, which a committee of executives will run for now, is expected to finalise its new chief in a couple of months, said senior executives aware of the development.