The last rites of veteran industrialist and Padma Bhushan-awardee Rahul Bajaj were performed in Pune today with full state honours and with representatives of India Inc, politicians and common people.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced that Rahul Bajaj's funeral will be held on Sunday with full state honours.

The last rites of the former Bajaj Group chairman were performed by Rahul Bajaj's sons Rajeev and Sanjiv at the electric crematorium at Vaikunth Smashanbhoomi in Pune.

The mortal remains of Bajaj have been kept at his residence premises (Bajaj Plant) in Akurdi in Pimpri-Chinchwad city in Pune district so that people can pay their last homage.

Earlier today, the mortal remains of industrialist Rahul Bajaj were brought to his residence and preparations are underway for his last rites.

Bajaj, the Chairman Emeritus of the Bajaj Group, breathed his last in a private hospital here on Saturday due to illness. He was 83.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray among others paid homage to the industrial tycoon. Bajaj was the man behind the iconic 'Bajaj' brand that grew with the aspirations of the middle class in a pre-liberalised India.

Dr Parvez Grant, Chairman, Ruby Hall Clinic said that Rahul Bajaj passed away at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune at 2:30 pm on Saturday. He was under treatment for cardiac and lung-related problems for the last month.

Born on June 10, 1938, Rahul Bajaj held a Bachelor's degree in economics, a law degree from Mumbai University and an MBA from Harvard.

Bajaj was a former member of the Rajya Sabha. Besides, he had been the chairman of the International Business Council, World Economic Forum.

Bajaj was one of the longest-serving chairmen in corporate India.

He served as president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) twice. Bajaj served as president of CII from 1979 to 1980 and again from 1999 to 2000.

