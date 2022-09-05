Inflation calming down, but not finished yet: Jim Rogers

We will have a recessionary environment soon because there has been so much inflation. It has been the longest time in the history of the US to have serious problems. We are coming closer to the end and when the end comes it is going to be very bad because there is so much debt. Maybe recession has started, but it is not serious yet because there have been some good things along the way, and governments printed and spent a lot of money. But this recession is going to be very bad as debt has gone up so much in the last 15 years.