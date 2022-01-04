Inflation, fiscal deficit, and Covid can pull down market in 2022: Nikhil Kamath

Inflation is a big issue, not just here, but across the world. The actual yield on money today, if you buy a risk-free bond or savings account, or even a fixed deposit is negative. That has driven a lot of money to equity in the last one or two years. The only tool the RBI has is to increase interest rates. And they will have to start doing that at some point soon. When they do that, the already strained NPA picture will probably get exponentially worse because we've just come out of covid. I think that's the first big risk. The second one is the fiscal deficit. Nobody seems to be looking at it in the manner that they should. Last month, we had the highest deficit in about 14-15 months at about $15 billion. Our net reserves as a country are around $600 billion. But you can run out of that reserve very, very quickly if you keep running minus 15 billion every month. I think that's a systemic risk. The third thing, I think, is covid. We are complacent about covid in India. I don't know how long the lag is going to be this time, but maybe Jan, Feb March, whenever it's going to hit us and it's again going to slow down the economy. I don't think they accurately factored in all the risks at hand. The funds that we run are about 50% hedged even today. I think it'll be an interesting year, but I don't think it'd be the crazy bull run we saw last year. I don't see that.

