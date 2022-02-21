Digital-first personal care brand Plum, owned by Pureplay Skin Sciences (India) Pvt. Ltd, plans to open 50 exclusive offline stores over the next two years. The vegan and cruelty-free brand is backed by Unilever Ventures and raised ₹110 crore in a Series B funding round from investors led by venture capital firm Faering Capital in 2020. In an interview, Shivani Behl, chief marketing officer of Pureplay Skin, said influencers, especially those using regional languages, offer a good return on investment for the brand. Edited excerpts:

Did the pandemic have an impact on your business?

It has been quite a journey with the pandemic hitting us. So things slowed down on the business side. The good part is that the last six months have been really skyrocketing for the brand. We have reached about ₹240 crore annualized run rate. We have launched newer categories; we’re getting into colour cosmetics and scaling very rapidly in the offline space. We recently launched two exclusive stores, both in Mumbai. The idea is to open about 50 more exclusive brand outlets in the next two years.

From a marketing standpoint, we got our first ambassador on board, actor Mithila Palkar who we just signed up a month ago. So having a face to the brand resonates well with us. We feel that she has a great millennial connect.

How is 2022 shaping up?

We’ve launched quite a few interesting products with a very ingredient-led, efficacy-led approach. Three weeks ago, we launched the ‘PlumSquad’ campaign for content creators. This was a nationwide hunt for quirky, up-and-coming content creators who wished to transform their passion for beauty and content creation into a full-time career by joining our marketing team. Five people will be brought on board as part of the marketing team and will get a full-time job and not just assignments with us. So that’s essentially a marketing campaign that we have done.

How much do you spend on marketing?

We spend about 35 to 50% of our overall sales on marketing. I say this with a lot of confidence that this kind of marketing budget figure would be true for a lot of D2C brands, depending on the stage at which they are in their journey.

Which media do you use for advertising?

For us, from our consumer lens perspective, we are looking at the new-age digital consumers who are primarily cord-cutters (those who have cancelled their subscriptions to multichannel television services available over cable or satellite). So our focus is to maximize reach on leading social media and video platforms. 70-80% of our expenditure would go on digital reach building channels. We use YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

What about influencer marketing?

We have a robust influencer marketing programme. We have 1,100 influencers who we work with on a month-on-month basis as part of the affiliate programme, which is called a “plum list". We send out the product packages to influencers who are enrolled with us. We give them time to use these products and then create content with us. So it’s not like we hold a gun to anybody’s head to create content for us. Once they have a complete buy-in on it, we ask them to create content for the brand.

Do you find this effective?

There are two approaches to influencer marketing, and we work in a hybrid sort of a model. We look at building awareness through celebrity influencers and macro-influencers. But we believe that the nano and the micro-influencers, beauty influencers, in particular, have a cult following. They add a layer of authenticity and credibility to the brand. Through our affiliate programme, where we roped in influencers to work, we see that as becoming a good sales channel in itself for us. So it was easy for us to measure return on investment from that perspective, too. Influencer marketing has been one key strategic pillar from a marketing standpoint.

What about vernacular reach?

Vernacular influencers have a far better return on investment than English-speaking influencers, at least for us as a brand.

How do you ensure repeat purchases of your brand?

The fact is that direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand consumers are fickle. But I think as time has gone by, we’ve seen that our customer-connect with the brand is deeper. One crucial factor is how our products effectively deliver the experience that the consumer is really looking for. Today, our repeats are anywhere in the range of 35% to 40%, which is fairly good for our industry.

