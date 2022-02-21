‘Influencer marketing is one key strategic pillar for Plum’

There are two approaches to influencer marketing, and we work in a hybrid sort of a model. We look at building awareness through celebrity influencers and macro-influencers. But we believe that the nano and the micro-influencers, beauty influencers, in particular, have a cult following. They add a layer of authenticity and credibility to the brand. Through our affiliate programme, where we roped in influencers to work, we see that as becoming a good sales channel in itself for us. So it was easy for us to measure return on investment from that perspective, too. Influencer marketing has been one key strategic pillar from a marketing standpoint.

