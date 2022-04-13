While announcing its Q4FY22 results, IT giant Infosys said that its Voluntary Attrition % for LTM - IT Services rose to 27.7% as compared to 25.5% in the previous quarter and 10.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Meanwhile, the IT company added nearly 22,000 employees during the fourth quarter as total headcount stood at 3,14,015 from 2,92,067 in the December 2021 quarter, Infosys informed in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

“With the acceleration of digital disruptions across industries, we see immense potential to engage and partner with clients as they transform, adapt and thrive. We will scale talent globally, invest in employees and accelerate innovation and digital capabilities to capitalize on the expanding market opportunities", said Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh in the release.

Infosys' consolidated net profit rose 12% to ₹5,686 crore for the March quarter. It was ₹5,076 crore in corresponding quarter of the pervious fiscal. The company's revenue from operations rose 23% to ₹32,276 crore in the fourth quarter as against ₹26,311 crore a year ago.

The company has set a revenue growth guidance for FY23 at 13%-15% for FY23 and an operating margin guidance of 21%-23%. Infosys' board has recommended a final dividend of ₹16 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.