Infosys , India's second biggest Information Technology services company, has appointed Bobby Parikh as an Independent Director, effective from July 15. “Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board appointed Bobby Parikh as an additional and independent director effective July 15, 2020 for a period of three years, subject to the approval of shareholders," said the company.

Bobby Parikh is the Managing Partner of Bobby Parikh Associates, a boutique firm focused on providing strategic tax and regulatory advisory services. Parikh has had extensive experience in advising clients across a range of industries.

"India has witnessed significant deregulation and a progressive transformation of its policy framework. An area of focus for Parikh has been to work with businesses, both Indian and multinational, in interpreting the implications of the deregulation as well as the changes to India’s policy framework, to help businesses better leverage opportunities that have become available and to address challenges that resulted from such changes. Parikh has led teams that have advised clients in the areas of entry strategy (MNCs into India and Indian companies into overseas markets), business model identification, structuring a business presence, mergers, acquisitions and other business reorganizations," the company said in a release.

Parikh has worked "extensively with private equity funds, other institutional investors and owners and managers of businesses to develop bespoke solutions that optimally address the commercial objectives underpinning a particular transaction or a business reorganization."

Parikh also works closely with regulators and policy formulators, in providing inputs to aid in the development of new regulations and policies, and in assessing the implications and efficacy of these and providing feedback for action.

Parikh was most recently co-founder of BMR Advisors, a highly regarded tax and transactions firm which he helped establish and run for over 12 years. Prior to forming BMR Advisors, Parikh was the Chief Executive Officer of Ernst & Young in India and held that responsibility until December 2003. Parikh worked with Arthur Andersen for over 17 years and was its Country Managing Partner until theAndersen practice combined with that of Ernst & Young in June 2002.

Parikh is a graduate in Commerce from the University of Mumbai and qualified as a Chartered Accountant from the Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in 1987.

