Infosys appoints Bobby Parikh as an Independent Director

"India has witnessed significant deregulation and a progressive transformation of its policy framework. An area of focus for Parikh has been to work with businesses, both Indian and multinational, in interpreting the implications of the deregulation as well as the changes to India’s policy framework, to help businesses better leverage opportunities that have become available and to address challenges that resulted from such changes. Parikh has led teams that have advised clients in the areas of entry strategy (MNCs into India and Indian companies into overseas markets), business model identification, structuring a business presence, mergers, acquisitions and other business reorganizations," the company said in a release.