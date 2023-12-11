Infosys appoints Jayesh Sanghrajka as Chief Financial Officer, Nilanjan Roy to step down
IT major Infosys on Monday announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Jayesh Sanghrajka as the Chief Financial Officer (“CFO") and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from April 1, 2024. Jayesh will be taking over from Nilanjan Roy, who after serving in this role since 2018, has decided to step down to pursue his personal aspirations outside of Infosys. Nilanjan will continue to be with Infosys till March 31, 2024 as CFO.