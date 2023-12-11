comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 11 2023 15:59:37
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.05 0.66%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,017.05 0.6%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,650.75 -0.14%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 997.45 -0.21%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 614.35 0.06%
Business News/ Companies / People/  Infosys appoints Jayesh Sanghrajka as Chief Financial Officer, Nilanjan Roy to step down
Back Back

Infosys appoints Jayesh Sanghrajka as Chief Financial Officer, Nilanjan Roy to step down

 Livemint

Jayesh Sanghrajka will be taking over from Nilanjan Roy, who after serving in this role since 2018, has decided to step down to pursue his personal aspirations outside of Infosys.

The Board of Directors placed on record their deep appreciation for Nilanjan Roy and acknowledged his contribution to the company during his tenure as the CFO. (REUTERS)Premium
The Board of Directors placed on record their deep appreciation for Nilanjan Roy and acknowledged his contribution to the company during his tenure as the CFO. (REUTERS)

IT  major Infosys on Monday announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Jayesh Sanghrajka as the Chief Financial Officer (“CFO") and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from April 1, 2024. Jayesh will be taking over from Nilanjan Roy, who after serving in this role since 2018, has decided to step down to pursue his personal aspirations outside of Infosys. Nilanjan will continue to be with Infosys till March 31, 2024 as CFO.

The Board of Directors placed on record their deep appreciation for Nilanjan Roy and acknowledged his contribution to the company during his tenure as the CFO.

Jayesh has spent over 18 years at Infosys across two stints and has performed various leadership roles. He is currently Executive Vice President and Deputy Chief Financial Officer. He comes with over 25 years of work experience and is a Chartered Accountant.

Commenting on the appointment, Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys said, “I am delighted to announce that Jayesh will take over as Chief Financial Officer. As Deputy CFO, he has been leading multiple portfolios in the finance function for several years now and his depth of experience and knowledge will serve us well to take the function to greater heights. I would also like to express my deep appreciation for Nilanjan for ably leading the function over the last five years and wish him the very best for his future endeavors".

Jayesh has over 25 years of experience across a wide spectrum of finance functions. He has worked at Infosys for 18 years – first between 2000-07 and currently since December 2012.

Jayesh was appointed as the Deputy Chief Financial Officer for the Infosys Group in October

2015 and is presently responsible for various areas of the finance function including investor relations, business finance, corporate finance, treasury and tax. Additionally, he also oversees the mergers and acquisitions portfolio. In 2016, he was recognized by Businessworld magazine as the ‘Most Promising Future CFO’. Jayesh is a Chartered Accountant and a Cost Accountant.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 11 Dec 2023, 08:34 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App