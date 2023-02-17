Mumbai: IT services major Infosys Ltd has appointed Shaji Mathew as head of group human resources (HR). Mathew takes the baton from Krish Shankar who retires will retire from India's second largest IT services company next month.

Infosys, in a regulatory filing on Friday, announced the “appointment of Shaji Mathew as Group Head of Human Resources effective March 22, 2023. Shaji will be taking over from Krish Shankar who retires on March 21, 2023, after serving in this role since 2015."

Prior to his new role, Mathew was the company’s global head of delivery for financial services, insurance, healthcare and life sciences.

“He has also been actively steering the company’s efforts to create a more inclusive workforce as the Chair for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in India," said Infosys.

“With his in-depth knowledge of our company as well as vast leadership experience, we are confident that he will steer our human resources function for continued success," said Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys.

An alumnus of the National Institute of Technology, Calicut, Mathew was made the executive officer for the purpose of reporting under the rules of Securities and Exchange Commission and key managerial personnel as defined under IndAS 24-related party disclosures.

“We would like to express our deep appreciation for Krish Shankar for building a robust Human Resources organization that further strengthened Infosys’ position as a preferred employer globally," Parekh said.

The retiring senior executive was “integral to effectively managing the workforce and seamless business continuity during, and after the pandemic, while maintaining an unwavering focus on employee well-being," Infosys added.