Infosys appoints Shaji Mathew as group HR head
- Prior to his new role, Mathew was the company’s global head of delivery for financial services, insurance, healthcare and life sciences.
Mumbai: IT services major Infosys Ltd has appointed Shaji Mathew as head of group human resources (HR). Mathew takes the baton from Krish Shankar who retires will retire from India's second largest IT services company next month.
