IT major Infosys Ltd on Friday announced that the company has appointed Shaji Mathew as Group Head of Human Resources effective March 22, 2023. He will be taking over from Krish Shankar who retires on March 21, 2023, after serving in this role since 2015.

"Based on the recommendations of the Audit Committee and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board also designated Shaji Mathew as an executive officer for the purpose of reporting under the rules of Securities and Exchange Commission and Key Managerial Personnel as defined under IndAS 24- Related Party Disclosures," said Infosys in its regulatory filing.

"We are delighted to announce that Shaji will take over as Group Head of Human Resources. Shaji has been with Infosys for over thirty years. With his in-depth knowledge of our company as well as vast leadership experience, we are confident that he will steer our Human Resources function for continued success. We would like to express our deep appreciation for Krish Shankar for building a robust Human Resources organization that further strengthened Infosys’ position as a preferred employer globally," said Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys.

Shaji Mathew is currently Infosys’ global head of delivery for financial services, insurance, healthcare and lie sciences.

"He has also been actively steering the company’s efforts to create a more inclusive workforce as the Chair for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in India," said the company.

Infosys' attrition rate stood at 24.3% in the December 2022 quarter, down by 2.8% from 27.1% in September 2022 quarter. During the June 2022 quarter, the attrition rate was 28.4%.

Infosys' net profit rose 13.4% to ₹6,586 crore during December 2022 period, as compared to ₹5,809 crore in the year-ago quarter