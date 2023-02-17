Infosys appoints Shaji Mathew as head of human resources
Shaji Mathew is currently Infosys’ global head of delivery for financial services, insurance, healthcare and lie sciences.
IT major Infosys Ltd on Friday announced that the company has appointed Shaji Mathew as Group Head of Human Resources effective March 22, 2023. He will be taking over from Krish Shankar who retires on March 21, 2023, after serving in this role since 2015.
