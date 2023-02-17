Infosys appoints Shaji Mathew as head of human resources

"We are delighted to announce that Shaji will take over as Group Head of Human Resources. Shaji has been with Infosys for over thirty years. With his in-depth knowledge of our company as well as vast leadership experience, we are confident that he will steer our Human Resources function for continued success. We would like to express our deep appreciation for Krish Shankar for building a robust Human Resources organization that further strengthened Infosys’ position as a preferred employer globally," said Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys.

