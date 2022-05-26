The total compensation of Infosys CEO Salil Parekh jumped 43% to ₹71 crore in FY 2021-22, according the the annual report of the Bengaluru-based IT company. His remuneration included ₹52.33 crore pertaining to exercise of 2,29,792 restricted stock units (RSUs) under the 2015 plan and 1,48,434 RSUs under the 2019 Plan during fiscal 2022. It also included ₹5.6 crore in base salary and ₹38 lakh in retiral benefits.

Earlier this month, the board of Infosys approved the reappointment of Salil Parekh as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of the company for five more years, till March 31, 2027. Parekh has been the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Infosys since January 2018. Earlier, Salil Parekh was a member of the Group Executive Board at Capgemini, where he held several leadership positions for 25 years.

He holds Master of Engineering degrees in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University, and a Bachelor of Technology degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the IIT-Bombay.

Infosys, in the filing, further said that to ensure continuity and commitment of the leadership of the organisation for driving the growth journey over the next few years, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) has approved a grant of 104,000 shares to 6 KMPs (Key Managerial Personnel) and another 375,760 shares to 88 other senior executives of the organisation. "These Performance Stock Units will be granted under the Infosys Expanded Stock Ownership Plan 2019, and will vest over three years on the achievement of certain milestones, in line with the plan approved by shareholders," the company informed. The date of the grant for these Performance Stock Units will be June 1, 2022.

In his letter to shareholders, Salil Parkeh said: “At the time of writing this we are starting to see inflation across several markets in the world, interest rate increases, with the European conflict and continuing COVID-19 impact in some geographies creating supply chain constraints. While our demand outlook is strong, we remain vigilant to ensure we are agile and evolve our approach with the changing dynamics."

“As I look ahead, nonetheless, I remain more optimistic than ever. Large enterprises and governments everywhere are adopting digital and driving transformation to make them more connected with their customers, employees, and partners. We are especially well-positioned to be the provider of choice with the set of capabilities that are most relevant to our clients."