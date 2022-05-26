How Infosys CEO Salil Parekh was paid last year? Check out the break-up

Infosys, in the filing, further said that to ensure continuity and commitment of the leadership of the organisation for driving the growth journey over the next few years, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) has approved a grant of 104,000 shares to 6 KMPs (Key Managerial Personnel) and another 375,760 shares to 88 other senior executives of the organisation. "These Performance Stock Units will be granted under the Infosys Expanded Stock Ownership Plan 2019, and will vest over three years on the achievement of certain milestones, in line with the plan approved by shareholders," the company informed. The date of the grant for these Performance Stock Units will be June 1, 2022.