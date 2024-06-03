Infosys chairman Nilekani says GenAI has enormous potential, plays down risks
In the software exporter's annual report for the financial year ended March 2024, Nilekani said that fears about the rise of AI causing human extinction have come down, as there is greater clarity on the technology now than 18 months ago.
Bengaluru: Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) has enormous potential that can simplify human life and make individuals more productive, Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani said, as he played down risks associated with the fast-emerging technology.