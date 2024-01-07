Infosys cofounder Narayana Murthy once slept on box in storeroom, reveals book | Details here
A US client made Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy sleep on a large box in a windowless storeroom surrounded by cartons during a visit to the United States for work in the initial days. However, the client's own home had four bedrooms, the book “An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy" published by Juggernaut Books revealed.