Amid Tamil Nadu's ongoing tussle with the Centre over the language issue, former Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai joined the debate and expressed that learning more languages will help people to work across India, while the three-language formula has given Indians ‘great mobility’ at work.

Taking to X, Mohandas Pai said that knowing more languages in a competitive advantage.

“Learning more languages enable people to work across India. It is a very big skill and the 3 language formula has given us great mobility in work. It is a big competitive advantage,” he said.

Pai was reposting an X post made by a user named Karthik Reddy, who noted the benefits of the three language policy and said it can result in a linguistic exchange between different parts of India.

“Through 3 language policy, Southern states can impress on Northern states to learn Tamil, Telugu, or Kannada showcasing opportunity benefit when they migrate down south. Similarly, rest of South can learn each others' language instead of Hindi. I hope this is fair & could work,” he said.

The user further noted that the new language policy introduced under the Modi government promotes a multi-linguistic approach, contrary to the earlier one that mandated Hindi.

“Because new 3 language formula, designed in 2020 by PM Modi Govt, via ISRO ex-Chair Kasturirangan, allows this to happen. Unlike mandatory rule of Hindi, created by Congress Education Policy 1968, 'RSS-BJP' designed Education Policy celebrates multilingualism & truly National,” he said.

Hindi imposition row Pai's endorsement of the three language policy assumes significance amid a standoff between the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government. The DMK-ruled state has accused the Modi government of trying to impose Hindi on the Tamil-speaking state via the New Education Policy that recommends the learning of two other languages along with the mother tongue of a particular student.