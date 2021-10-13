IT major Infosys on Wednesday reported a 4% rise in its net profit on a sequential basis to ₹5,421 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal. While announcing the quarterly earnings, Infosys also unveiled how its engaging to adopt hybrid work model as more of its employees have been vaccinated against covid.

“With over 86% of Infoscions in India having received at least one dose of ‘vaccination’, we are now preparing to embrace the hybrid work model. We have equipped employees with the resources they need to be productive, cyber secure, stay connected, and maintain a work-life balance. Our talent strategy also factors in expanded hiring pools that include new communities and work locations," said Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer of Infosys.

A hybrid working model offers a flexible location arrangement to employees as per their fit. The approach has gained popularity amid the work from home environment due to the covid pandemic.

Last week, India's top IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) unveiled its plans to bring back its employees to office by December-end as 70% of its staff have been fully vaccinated and over 95% have gotten at least one covid vaccine shot, said Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer of TCS.

During its first quarter update, Infosys' Rao had said that Infosys' 98% of employees are working from home globally. He had also hoped to see 20-30% of people to start coming to work from office over the next six months.

Furthermore, Infosys on Wednesday said that it plans to hire 45,000 college graduates this fiscal as compared to earlier target of 35,000 as the demand for digital talent explodes along with rising attrition levels.

Infosys today also raised its annual revenue outlook as the company forecast revenue to rise between 16.5% and 17.5% in the financial year to March 2022, compared to its July prediction of 14% to 16% growth. It maintained its margin forecast for fiscal 2022 at 22% to 24%.

