Infosys has been on a live enterprise journey: Nandan Nilekani

BENGALURU: Infosys Ltd has been on a "live enterprise" journey of reimagining processes and creating a shared digital infrastructure, chairman Nandan Nilekani said at the virtual launch of the book ‘The Live Enterprise’.

Authored by Jeff Kavanaugh, global head of Infosys Knowledge Institute and Rafee Tarafdar, chief technology officer, strategic technology group, Infosys, the book talks about how leaders can prepare and respond to disruptive forces in a digital world.

The live enterprise journey of Infosys, which began three years ago, is about working with the agility of a startup, being networked and connected, responsive to client and business needs, and walking the talk, Nilekani said.

A live enterprise is one that transforms legacy systems into agile, digital ecosystems that evolve with changing market needs and can scale to any size. “There is a big drive among our enterprise clients to modernize the systems from existing legacy infrastructure…The pandemic has demonstrated to the world that they cannot manage without being digitally agile," Nilekani said.

In the wake of the pandemic, Nilekani said there is an increased rush among companies around the world to become digitally-savvy. “For this, they need a roadmap and pathway to become digitally native organizations."

Because of its early adoption of digital, Infosys was able to respond quickly and move to a digital platform when the pandemic struck in March last year, Nilekani said. “As the infrastructure was already there, it was simply a matter of scaling that up from 10% of our employees working from home to 100%."

As part of walking the talk and lending credibility, Infosys aims to help clients respond to the dynamic business needs based on their own experience of a live enterprise at Infosys.

