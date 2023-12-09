Narayana Murthy now says he worked 85-90 hours: But is it really productive?
It was Narayana Murthy's parents who taught him that working hard was the only way to escape poverty. According to him, this is when one gets the most productivity from each hour.
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has said he worked 70 hours a week when setting up the company, and he suggested young Indians work at least 70 hours per week. Murthy told The Economic Times that he worked more than 85 to 90 hours a week until 1994.
