Indian IT services major Infosys president Mohit Joshi has resigned from his post according to a regulatory filing by the company. “. Effective March 11, 2023 he will be on leave and his last date with the company would be June 09, 2023. The Board of Directors placed on record their deep sense of appreciation for the services rendered by Mohit Joshi and for his contributions to the company," the company said in a statement.

According to the official website of Infosys, Mohit Joshi was responsible for the Financial Services & Healthcare/Life Sciences businesses at Infosys. In addition, as Chairman of Edgeverve Systems Ltd, he lead the software business which includes Finacle, Infosys'Global banking platform. He also lead the Sales Operations and Effectiveness for Infosys and has executive responsibility for Large deals across the firm. He is also responsible for the company’s internal technology and applications portfolio.

Mohit joined Infosys in 2000 and has since worked in different capacities for the firm. In his previous role, he was responsible for leading the Financial Services business in Europe. In 2007, Mohit was appointed as CEO of Infosys Mexico and was instrumental in setting up the first subsidiary in Latin America.

He was also a Non-Executive Director at Aviva Plc. He is a member of the Risk & Governance and Nomination committees.

Mohit was also invited to join the Global Young Leader program at the World Economic Forum in 2014. He is the Vice Chair of the Economic Growth Board of the CBI (Confederation of British Industry) and is a member of YPO (Young Presidents Organization).