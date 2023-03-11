Infosys President Mohit Joshi resigns

Indian IT services major Infosys president Mohit Joshi has resigned from his post according to a regulatory filing by the company. “. Effective March 11, 2023 he will be on leave and his last date with the company would be June 09, 2023. The Board of Directors placed on record their deep sense of appreciation for the services rendered by Mohit Joshi and for his contributions to the company," the company said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}