Infosys reappoints Salil Parekh as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

Earlier, Salil Parekh was a member of the Group Executive Board at Capgemini, where he held several leadership positions for 25 years. Salil was also a Partner at Ernst & Young and is widely credited for bringing scale and value to the Indian operations of the consultancy firm. He holds Master of Engineering degrees in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University, and a Bachelor of Technology degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.