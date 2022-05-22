Infosys reappoints Salil Parekh as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Salil Parekh, has been the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Infosys since January 2018 and has successfully led Infosys over the last 4 years
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
IT major Infosys on Sunday announced that its Board of Directors has reappointed Salil S. Parekh as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (CEO & MD) of the Company effective from July 1, 2022 for a period of five years tillto March 31, 2027, subject to the approval of shareholders.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
IT major Infosys on Sunday announced that its Board of Directors has reappointed Salil S. Parekh as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (CEO & MD) of the Company effective from July 1, 2022 for a period of five years tillto March 31, 2027, subject to the approval of shareholders.
Salil Parekh, has been the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Infosys since January 2018 and has successfully led Infosys over the last 4 years.
Salil Parekh, has been the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Infosys since January 2018 and has successfully led Infosys over the last 4 years.
Salil Parekh has more than thirty years of global experience in the IT services industry with a strong track record of driving digital transformation for enterprises, executing business turnarounds, andmanaging successful acquisitions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier, Salil Parekh was a member of the Group Executive Board at Capgemini, where he held several leadership positions for 25 years. Salil was also a Partner at Ernst & Young and is widely credited for bringing scale and value to the Indian operations of the consultancy firm. He holds Master of Engineering degrees in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University, and a Bachelor of Technology degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.