Infosys increases fresher hiring target as employee attrition jumps

Meanwhile, the company reported consolidated net profit of ₹5,809 crore for Q3FY22, registering an increase of 12% from ₹5,197 in the same quarter last year. Its revenue grew by nearly 23% to ₹31,867 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 from ₹25,927 crore in the year-ago period. Infosys has raised its FY22 revenue growth outlook to 19.5-20% from previous guidance of 16.5-17.5%.