‘Infra is easiest asset to ride out global turmoil’2 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 09:15 AM IST
- OTPP president says they are looking to expand in India over 3-7 years
New Delhi: Infrastructure may be the easiest asset class to navigate the ongoing turmoil in the global economy buffeted by rising interest rates and high inflation, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP) president and chief executive Jo Taylor said on Tuesday. He also said the Canadian pension fund is looking to expand its India exposure considerably over the next three to seven years.