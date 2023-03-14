‘Infra is supercritical for innovation, research’

Infrastructure is supercritical, whether it is in the physical world or the technology world. It is a critical component of making innovations, breakthroughs, research, etc. I think the initiative by the Indian government under the National Supercomputing Mission is profound. It needs to be accelerated and applied more. We have already seen how much better our weather forecast has become thanks to the infrastructure that’s available. I think a lot of speed needs to be added to it. Another thing that is really taking place simultaneously is the indigenous effort being put into it. I think this whole thing about self-sustainability is supercritical to our nation. And we have seen it in different initiatives, whether it is from the semiconductor industry perspective or building computers. Even if the volumes are not as big as what some other countries consume, we’re becoming self-reliant and those are again good signatures of what is to come.

