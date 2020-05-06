Infra push will lead to more demand for commercial vehicles: Vinod Aggarwal

The coronavirus outbreak could not have come at a worse time for the trucking industry whose fortunes are a close reflection of the health of the economy. But as the industry gears up for a new normal in business, Vinod Aggarwal, managing director and chief executive of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Ltd, tells Mint for the “Pivot or Perish" series that the crisis could also throw up new opportunities. Productivity and efficiency would improve drastically through digitalization, while replacement demand for old trucks could aid a recovery in the coming days, he says. Edited excerpts from an interview:

Will the covid-19 pandemic completely change your manufacturing and sale of vehicles?

There is a new normal now and a lot of work can happen though video conferences and digital platforms. Earlier, if a person was told to have meetings with dealers and other partners on digital platforms, they used to resist. Now, everyone has experienced this new way of working. I am not saying face-to-face conversations will be entirely replaced, but the need will come down. Productivity will increase and we have seen that in meetings conducted through video conferencing, productivity is much better. That’s the takeaway from businesses; we have learnt the new way of working.

How is Volvo Eicher dealing with the current crisis and planning investments for the future?

The real character of an organization comes out when faced with this kind of disruption. At this point, one has to look at how an organization can adopt new ways faster and how quickly the scenario planning can be done. For example, last year, the industry had dropped significantly and this year, it is not sure whether there will be a drop in volumes or it will go up. One has to be prepared for both the scenarios.

Also, another important thing is the sort of messages you are giving to your partners and employees. When the employees come back to work, one has to look at the mindset in which they are in. Will they be scared of losing jobs or will they be motivated? In our organization, emp-loyees don’t have such fears. That’s the kind of confidence we have created in our employees and partners.

Currently, the positive side is that commercial vehicle sales have dropped significantly last year and that means last year replacement (of old trucks) have not happened much. I would say there will be a good opportunity for replacements. There are positives in the rural economy and if we have a good harvest, then the farmers’ income will get a boost. We need to work very closely with the government. Another positive is the focus on infrastructure investment by the government and that will lead to more demand for commercial vehicles.

What steps are being taken to protect the financial health of the company? Will you hold back some investments?

Most important thing is the cash and in that respect Eicher Group and VECV are very fortunate because we don’t have any debt and have surplus funds. At this point, we can draw upon our cash reserves to take care of our business partners and employees. At the same time, we are working at reducing our break-even levels.

For example, if the scenario is that volumes are going to decline, we have to be clear that despite the drop, we will not incur losses. How do we bring more robustness in our processes and fixed cost structure to take care of the downside scenario.

As far as the investments are concerned, most of our capital expenditure programmes are over. The technological upgrade due to the new Bharat Stage-VI norms has already happened. We have come out with our new Pro 2000 series, which is the new light and medium duty trucks with two new cabins and engines. Our Bhopal-based plant has already started producing engines and we will start manufacturing vehicles shortly. So, we are quite well-positioned that way and don’t need to spend any more on capex.

How is Volvo Eicher supporting dealers and suppliers to protect their financial viability?

Our suppliers and dealers are part of our ecosystem. Now, if we don’t take care of them, then we won’t be able to do any business on our own. If a supplier goes insolvent, then how will I run my plant since creating an alternative source is not possible in a short span. So, it is in my own interest to take care of my business partners and similarly dealerships. So, I have to make sure technicians whom we have trained in the last two years stay with our dealers. For that matter, how we have to take care of dealers and how to help them financially, those calls are taken on a case-to-case basis. There is no standard panacea that we will pay a certain amount to every dealer. We have ensured that whatever payments are due in normal course, are being paid to all of them.

What steps should the government take to help the economy recover faster?

We have to work towards creating demand in the economy. If that has to happen, then some initiatives need to be taken, for which we are talking to the government. For example, incentive-based scrappage policy. If this (policy) is implemented, then replacement of old trucks will get a boost and it will be good for the environment. Also, if trucks have to be replaced, then one needs to generate cash in the hand of operators running those old trucks. So, that they are incentivized to replace it with a better second-hand truck. One way to do this is to incentivize the seller when he sells the old vehicle, or provide reduction in GST or some additional discounts for the next vehicle. If this happens, then demand for commercial vehicles will get a boost and an additional market will be created.

