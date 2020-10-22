Infy’s digital focus helped drive growth: Salil Parekh

The thinking we had then has actually gone really well. We laid out a few elements of our plan. The biggest part of that was the focus on digital, and that has driven a lot of the transformation and growth that we see with clients. In the first year, we grew at 9%, in the second year, it was 9.8%. This year, we are still growing amid this global medical crisis. Part of the reason is, a lot of the large enterprises worldwide are now going faster on their digital transformation journey. So, the investments we have made in digital are really helping us. Another key element of our plan was the focus on automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and cost efficiency, which has also worked out well and our own work on automation and AI has become more relevant for our clients. The third part of our plan was reskilling of our employees, which has again done exceedingly well. We have reskilled a large number of our employees in new areas of the digital. And the fundamental tenant of all of these was being relevant to what our clients are doing. Clients are going through digital transformation, which has further accelerated during the crisis. One of the big themes has been moving to the cloud and as part of that, we launched the Infosys Cobalt brand.